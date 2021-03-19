Duluth Denfeld Soccer, Hockey Teams Show Support for Hospitalized Teammate

DULUTH, Minn. – Carson Schulte is a captain for the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team and a team manager for the hockey team as well. Recently, he had to have emergency surgery for his Chron’s disease at Essentia Health so he’s been stuck in the ICU. His head coach Scott Anderson wanted to cheer him up so he had a great idea.

Friday on top of the red ramp, members of the soccer and hockey teams gathered just outside Carson’s room to give him a wave and a show of support. His family was overwhelmed by the gesture that they say will go a long way in helping with his recovery.

And according to his dad, Carson is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready this fall for his senior year in soccer.