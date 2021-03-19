Local Impact of Asian Discrimination During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – We talked to local residents of Duluth about their thoughts on the shooting in Atlanta.

Pakou has lived in Duluth for the past 15 years with her family and is part of the group, Asian Women of the Twin Ports.

She says that she and her family have experienced micro-aggressions in the past. For instance, people asking her who she really is and why she was in the community.

She hopes that through processing the incident in Atlanta, people may come together in solidarity.

“Whether it be micro or macro aggressions, I think what we have learned through this pandemic is that we have to take this pain and turn it into purpose and that’s exactly what our community is trying to do here,” said Pakou Ly, a member of Asian Women of the Twin Ports.

She mentioned that she hopes that the Asian women’s group helps make a positive impact on the Duluth community.

If you are interested in joining, feel free to email Pakou at ly.pakou@gmail.com.