Local Unions Picket for Amazon Union Vote

DULUTH, Minn.– A Duluth local labor union met to express their views on an Amazon distribution center in Alabama deciding whether or not to unionize.

Voting for or against the union at an amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama is underway. Demonstrators showed up at the corner of London Road and 21st Avenue Friday to raise awareness for the vote.

“These folks risk their lives, illness, and injury every single day. They want safety in their workplace. And that’s why we’re here is to echo and amplify their voice,” said Adam Evenstad, a Union Representative for UFCW 1189.

Mail-in voting for the measure is taking place now until March 29.