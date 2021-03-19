LSC Holds Open House for Aviation Programs

DULUTH, Minn.– Students looking to start a career in aviation got to learn more about the skies today at Lake Superior College.

More than 100 potential students attended LSC’s annual aviation open house at their facility on Airport Road, showcasing their Pilot and Aviation Maintenance Programs.

The students got a close-up look at equipment something they couldn’t do last year at this time due to the pandemic.

“Prior to COVID, there was a hot demand for both the maintenance side as well as the pilot side. After COVID this is really going to be an industry where we need more and more people, not only going into our program and graduating but then going into the workforce,” said LSC VP Daniel Fanning.

Right now, it’s free to apply for the program. Spots are still open for the fall semester.