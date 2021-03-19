Mesabi East’s Hannuksela Twins Become Fifth Siblings Ever to Score 2,000 Career Points

Hannah hit the milestone Thursday night, while Hunter reached that mark three weeks ago.
Sam Ali,

AURORA, Minn. – Thursday night, Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela scored her 2000th career point in a playoff win over Pillager.

Three weeks ago, her twin brother Hunter also hit that milestone, becoming just the fifth brother-sister combo to score 2,000 points in Minnesota state history. The first to do so was Chisholm’s Tom, Judy and Joel McDonald.

