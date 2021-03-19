Mesabi East’s Hannuksela Twins Become Fifth Siblings Ever to Score 2,000 Career Points

Hannah hit the milestone Thursday night, while Hunter reached that mark three weeks ago.

AURORA, Minn. – Thursday night, Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela scored her 2000th career point in a playoff win over Pillager.

Three weeks ago, her twin brother Hunter also hit that milestone, becoming just the fifth brother-sister combo to score 2,000 points in Minnesota state history. The first to do so was Chisholm’s Tom, Judy and Joel McDonald.