National Social Workers Month Celebrated in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Local social workers are being celebrated in the region for all they do during National Social Workers Month.

Those in the field say the pandemic has made things challenging, just like many other professions.

A social worker at St. Luke’s says those problems range from things like communicating with patients to getting patients into the proper rehabilitation facility.

“Just getting people into nursing homes for skilled rehab has been difficult as well,” said social worker Brenna Cherro. “We’ve had nursing homes in the area that weren’t taking referrals because of COVID outbreaks; or just the restrictions they have due to COVID can make it harder to place patients into a skilled rehab facility.”

Social workers at St. Luke’s work with nurses as well, to determine the best course of care for when patients leave the facility.