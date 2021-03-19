One Arrested in Connection With Shooting Incident in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – One man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shots fired incident in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of West 2nd Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

Officers were told two vehicles had already left the scene quickly.

When officers arrived at the location they found evidence consistent with the shots fired report.

A short time later officers received a second call relating to this incident from a female at a separate location saying she was shot at by her boyfriend and gave a description of his vehicle.

Police located his vehicle in the 1400 block of East 1st Street and arrested the boyfriend without incident.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Louis County Jail and is pending formal charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and threats of violence.

This is an active investigation.