Prep Boys Basketball: Duluth Marshall, Esko Move On to Section 7AA Semi-Finals

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AA boys basketball quarterfinals, Duluth Marshall topped Crosby-Ironton 76-67 and Esko rolled past International Falls 80-42.

The Hilltoppers advance to the semi-finals where they will host Moose Lake-Willow River. The Eskomos will travel to Pequot Lakes.