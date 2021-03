Prep Girls Basketball: South Ridge, Cromwell-Wright Advance to Section 7A Semi-Finals

CULVER, Minn. – In the Section 7A girls basketball quarterfinals, South Ridge defeated Cook County 66-48 and Cromwell-Wright knocked off Chisholm 67-34.

The Panthers move on to the semi-finals, where they will face Cherry. As for the Cardinals, they will see a familiar foe in top-seed Mountain Iron-Buhl.