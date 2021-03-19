Superior’s Jake Smith Resigns as Head Coach of Spartans Boys Basketball Team

Smith spent the past eight years with the Spartans, notifying the team last week that he is stepping away to spend more time with his family.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Big news in Northland hoops as Superior’s Jake Smith has resigned as head coach of the boys basketball team.

Smith spent the past eight years with the Spartans, notifying the team last week that he is stepping away to spend more time with his family. The 31-year-old went 101-85 in his tenure with his best year coming in 2015, when Superior went 21-5 with former UMD Bulldog Brandon Myer.