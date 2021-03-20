Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Falls to Defending State Champions Andover in Section 7AA Title Game

Mercury Bischoff scored the lone goal as the Lightning finish the season with a 14-7 record.

ANDOVER, Minn. – The top-seed and defending state champions Andover proved to be too much, getting the 6-1 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway in the section 7AA title game.

Mercury Bischoff scored the lone goal for the Lightning.

Andover once again punches its ticket to the state tournament. Grand Rapids/Greenway finishes the season with a 14-7 record.