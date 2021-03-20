Local Bars, Restaurants Get Needed Boost from St. Urho’s Day

FINLAND, Minn.– While it didn’t look exactly like a regular St. Urho’s day, Finland bars and restaurants adapted for the busy celebration.

Our Place Bar and Grill on Highway 1, sold beverages outside in a trailer while customers enjoyed the festivities on the nice day.

After the pandemic and related shutdowns made 2020 a tough year for smaller bars and restaurants in the state our place staff tell us this weekend is one of their busiest times of the year.

“Everything that’s been going on in the last year with shutdowns and reopening and shut down again, this is really refreshing thing that we really need. It’s great to have everybody out here today,” said Our Place bartender Mason Buus.

Buss says more people are starting to come out to bars and restaurants thanks in part to Governor Tim Walz’s eased COVID restrictions, allowing 75 percent indoor capacity. Those are expected to loosen more April 1st.