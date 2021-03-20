Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall, Hermantown Girls, Cloquet Boys Advance in Section Playoffs

The Hilltoppers girls will host Pequot Lakes while the Hawks girls will play at Grand Rapids and the Lumberjacks boys will play at Hibbing in the semifinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The defending section 7AA girls basketball champions Duluth Marshall picked up right where they left off, getting the 76-62 win over Mesabi East in the section quarterfinals.

Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 25 points while Ava Meierotto and Dasia Starks each had 15 points. Hannah Hannuksela led the Giants with 22 points.

Duluth Marshall will host Pequot Lakes in the section semifinals on Wednesday.

In section 7AAA, Hermantown got the 61-40 win over Cloquet. The Hawks will play at Grand Rapids on Tuesday in the section semifinal.

And in 7AAA boys action, Cloquet got the 79-59 win over Hermantown. The Lumberjacks will play at Hibbing on Tuesday.