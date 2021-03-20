Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Shuts Out Duluth Marshall, Wins Section 7A Championship

Ella Anick scored twice while Alyssa Watkins, Izy Fairchild, Hannah Graves and Aurora Opsahl each scored once as the Mirage win their second section title in the past three years.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The top-seeded Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team used a four-goal third period to get the 6-0 win over two-seed Duluth Marshall in the section 7A championship game to advance to the state tournament.

Proctor/Hermantown improves to 18-0 on the season and now await their state seeding and opponents.