St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Falls to Adrian in NCHA Slaats Cup Championship

Taylor Murray and Mariah Haedrich were named to the Slaats Cup All-Tournament Team as the Saints finish the season with a 14-2 record.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the third straight season, Adrian College ended the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team’s season in the NCHA Slaats Cup Championship. On Saturday, the Bulldogs got the 3-2 win to claim the title.

Mariah Haedrich and Abby Pohlkamp scored for the Saints while Lori Huseby finished with 36 saves.

Taylor Murray and Haedrich were named to the Slaats Cup All-Tournament Team.

St. Scholastica finishes the season with a 14-2 record and will transition to the MIAC next season.