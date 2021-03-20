UMD Continues STEM Discovery Day with Take-Home Experiment Kits

Participants could drive up and pick up kits like owl pellet dissection learning biology, or marshmallow catapults for engineering and physics.

DULUTH, Minn- UMD’s STEM Discovery Day, their annual student-led day of middle and high schoolers exploring the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math continued this year — a little differently.

Swenson College of Engineering students offered free STEM Discovery Day home experiment kits.

Participants could drive up and pick up kits like owl pellet dissection learning biology, or marshmallow catapults for engineering and physics.

Organizers say pandemic or not, it’s important kids see that the stem field is rewarding and fun.

“I hope they can see that STEM is fun. I know some students they think, ‘oh, maybe STEM’s a little intimidating’ or they don’t think they belong in STEM but that’s totally not true anybody can do it, everybody should be able to do it and we just want to give them the opportunity to just dip their toes in,” said Helena Parranto, Office Assistant for Swenson Outreach.

While registration is closed for getting kits, interested students can still sign up for some virtual panels all this week online.