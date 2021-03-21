Outdoor Stores Prepping for Spring Season

DULUTH, Minn.– This warm weather is motivating some local outdoor stores to start planning for the spring and summer.

Great Lakes Gear Exchange on 4th Street in downtown Duluth has been putting its winter gear on sale to try and make room for summer products. They say bikes, paddleboards, backpacks and camping gear are all going to be popular again soon, and it will all be back on the shelves in the next couple of weeks.

“Just flipping the entire store over, it’s really fun and it feels like a mind switch as well of like, it’s summertime! We get to look at summer gear now. And it feels like the season changes when we change in here,” said great lakes gear exchange team member lily mead.

The store buys gear on consignment from the community, and it’s now accepting spring and summer equipment.