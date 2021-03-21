Proctor/Hermantown Earns No. 3 Seed in Class A

The Mirage will play Luverne in the state quarterfinals on Friday, March 26. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After punching their ticket to the state tournament on Saturday, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team learned their state seeding on Sunday.

The Mirage are the No. 3 seed in class A and will play Luverne in the quarterfinals. That game is set for Friday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Mirage enter the state tournament with a perfect 18-0 record. This will be their third trip to state in the past four years, and sixth overall.