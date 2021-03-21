UMD Men’s Hockey Team Earns No. 3 Seed in Midwest Region for NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs will play No. 2 seed Michigan on Friday in Fargo, N.D. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Sunday, the UMD men’s hockey team learned that they will be headed to their program-record 6th straight NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region.

UMD will head to Fargo, N.D. to face No. 2 seed Michigan in the first round as they look to defend their two-time national title. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26. The game will air on ESPNU.

The other two teams in the region are No. 4 seed American International and No. 1 seed and NCHC foe North Dakota.

“Just comes down to playing four games but still an exciting feeling see your name pop up there and couldn’t be more happy for this group,” senior defenseman Louie Roehl.

“All of us are just really excited now to get after it and get into practice here, and then get out to Fargo, practice a couple of times and then play,” senior defenseman Matt Anderson added.

“I felt where we finished in our league and the year that we had, we deserved to be in there but nobody knew. We went ahead with we’re planning on being there until somebody tells us no and fortunately today, we got that opportunity that it was confirmed and we’re looking forward to playing on Friday,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

This is the eighth tournament appearance in the last 10 seasons for UMD and 14th overall. Sandelin enters with a career winning percentage in the NCAA Tournament of .778 (21-6 record), which is the best of any active head coach.