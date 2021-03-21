UWS Baseball Sweeps Weekend Series Against Northland College

The wins push the Yellowjackets win streak to six games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In their first weekend back at home in nearly two years, the Wisconsin-Superior baseball team poured it on offensively, sweeping the four game series against Northland College. In Sunday’s doubleheader, the Yellowjackets won 20-10 then 5-3.

With the wins, the Yellowjackets improve to 6-4 on the season and have won six straight.

In game one, the Yellowjackets used a big second inning, sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs to help seal the win. Isaac Fugere went 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBI. Ben Rhodes went 3-for-3 with a home run while driving in two runs.

In the second game, Bryce Flanagan gave up three runs on six hits while striking out five in 5.2 innings while getting the win. Ryan Castaneda went 2-for-3 at the plate while driving in a run.

UWS will be back in action on Wednesday hosting North Central in a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.