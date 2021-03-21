UWS to Allow Limited Fans Back at Outdoor Events

Spectators will still not be allowed at UWS indoor events.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS announced that starting this weekend, a limited number of spectators are allowed at outdoor UWS events.

Spectators will not be allowed at indoor events.

All student-athletes will be allowed to have two registered guests attend. The remaining allowed occupancy will be given to UWS students and staff on a first come, first serve basis.

All fans attending will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. To view their full updated spectator policy, visit the UWS website.