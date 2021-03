Wilderness Earn Weekend Sweep of Chippewa

Grant Docter scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, while Mikol Sartor scored once.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Grant Docter scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Minnesota Wilderness the 3-2 win over the Chippewa Steel as they sweep the three game series.

Docter also scored once in regulation while Mikol Sartor scored the other goal for the Wilderness.

The Wilderness will be back in action on Friday at home hosting Aberdeen.