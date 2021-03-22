4th Of July Fireworks To Return To Duluth’s Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council has approved up to $50,000 to bring back the annual 4th of July fireworks display down at Bayfront Park.

The city and DECC will work together to adapt the event within Bayfront Park as new state and federal guidelines are released involving COVID.

“We would encourage people to come up, we would encourage our residents to be able to do what they want to do responsibly, and go with their favorite spot in Duluth if that’s not Bayfront. But again, I think this is a great way to celebrate not only the birthday of our country, but also to celebrate moving forward from COVID-19,” said Kate Van Daele, public information officer for the city of Duluth.

State guidelines allow for up to 2,500 people not seated in Bayfront Park or 4,000 seated, according to DECC officials.

Without guidelines, the venue can hold up to 15,000 people.