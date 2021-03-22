After Virtual Hiatus, Nearly Naked Ruck March Bounces Back in 2021

The Nearly Naked Ruck March is Happening Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland residents are invited and encouraged to march for a great cause on Saturday, Mar. 27 starting at 10 a.m. along Skyline Parkway near Enger Tower.

After a virtual hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 23rd Veteran is proud to be bringing back the in-person version of the Nearly Naked Ruck March.

The march is a way to give U.S. Veterans a future filled with hope, opportunity, and peace.

The Nearly Naked Ruck March raises money to fund 23rd Veteran’s 14-week mental health program which helps to free local veterans from a life of isolations, anxiety, panic, and depression.

Participants are encouraged to sign up and show up on ruck march day ready to hike a mile with many pounds in their backpacks.

The event is not only a fundraising opportunity, but also a way for civilians to experience the weight and stress our veterans face on a daily basis.

This year, 23rd Veteran has a goal of raising $150,000 from the Duluth march. Currently, over $83,000 has been raised before march day.

Click here if you would like to register for the 2021 Nearly Naked Ruck March.