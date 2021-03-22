All Five Minnesota D1 Men’s Hockey Programs to Play in NCAA Tournament for First Time Ever

DULUTH, Minn. – During Sunday’s Selection Show for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, we learned that all five Division I men’s hockey programs in the state of Minnesota, including UMD, the University of Minnesota, St. Cloud state, Minnesota State Mankato and Bemidji State, are taking part in the ncaa tournament. A few of the head coaches spoke about that achievement, including Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko and Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin.