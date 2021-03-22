Duluth Native Comes Up With Vials for Vaccine Containment and Distribution

One Duluth native is helping come up with vials for vaccine containment and distribution.

Joe Mattson graduated from Duluth Central High School in 2009 and UMD in 2013 and is currently based in New York, working for Corning, a technology company.

He helped put together Corning Valor Glass, which is one of several vials that are used to contain the vaccine.

“Even to be like a tiny, teeny tiny part of that is really cool, right?” said Joe Mattson, the chemical process engineer for Corning Corporate. “And that’s not to say that if someone else could probably do what I’m doing. At the moment, I’m just in the position that I’m in and so I’m extremely fortunate to be a part of this.”

He says that the glass composition itself is stronger and is less susceptible to cracking. Also, the coating that is on the vials helps them to move faster through production lines, which means you can fill them faster compared to other vials.