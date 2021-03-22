Greenhouse Workers Excited for Spring

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Spring is here and greenhouses throughout the Northland and are preparing for customers.

At Lilac Hill Greenhouse in Hermantown, spring is its busiest season.

Spring trends include hanging baskets and container gardens, especially with annuals and perennials filled with colors.

Colors that are most popular during the spring are bright colors that are attractive, including reds, yellows and blues.

“People know that I work here they’re like, how’s the plans going and I go, they’re growing good, name your favorite one for me and I just love seeing their smiling faces,” said Tyler Miller, a grower at Lilac Hill Greenhouse.

During the season, the greenhouse grows over 4,000 baskets filled with plants. People will also buy sod, not necessarily to expand their yards but where there is plowing or snow damage.