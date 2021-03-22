Health Department Assists Rural Minnesota Town with Covid-19 Testing Site

East Range Communities and the city of Aurora are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

AURORA, Minn. – A temporary COVID testing site is now open at the Aurora Community and Senior Center.

Due to the recent spike in cases in the area, the Minnesota Department of Health got the go-ahead to open up a facility in the East Range Area.

“What we noticed over the last few weeks specifically in town here and kind of across the state is a little bit of an uptick which we saw coming from the holiday breaks,” MN Department of Health Incident Commander, Jason Metsa says.

“This is a normal part of the recovery- responding to events like this,” Metsa says.

As the state loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants, medical experts know it remains important to track down new COVID-19 cases.

“That’s the hard part is going through all the starts and stops over the past year. Seeing that things were starting to open up again then for us to get hit locally with an influx in cases has been hard,” Aurora Chamber of Commerce President, Lance Johnson says.

With only other nearby options for rapid testing being in Hibbing or Duluth, Aurora city leaders thought it was necessary for this tight-knit community to receive outside help from the state.

“They said they were giving shots in the arms and they are focused on that mission and asked if we can come to give a hand to alleviate some of the testing needs in town,” Metsa says.

With people ready to get tested, Aurora Mayor Doug Gregor knows these results are critical.

“Obviously to each individual who gets tested but also to their family to their community and to ensure the economic health and vitality of our community,” Aurora Mayor, Doug Gregor says.

A community now with extra tools to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s been a uniquely challenging time like everyone else I think we are looking to open up more as the year evolves and getting back to some of our community events,” Gregor says.

The community center testing site is located just off First Avenue in Aurora.

The testing wraps up at six o’clock on Monday but there will be another opportunity on Tuesday for community members to get free testing done from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.