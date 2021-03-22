Minnesota Tops 505,000 Virus Cases Since Start of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 956 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to more than 505,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The update showed five deaths in the last day due to complications from the coronavirus, for a total of 6,782 fatalities statewide.

The ranking for the number of cases in comparison to the population has been rising in Minnesota in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. There were about 270 new cases per 100,000 people in the state since March 6, which ranks 12th in the country for new cases per capita.

One in every 712 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week, researchers said.

Health officials said at least 1,408,601 residents have received one dose of a COVID vaccine and 839,860 people have completed their inoculations.