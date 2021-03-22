One Person Injured in Eveleth Garage Explosion, Fire

EVELETH, Minn. – One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for burns following an explosion and fire that engulfed a garage in Eveleth Monday morning.

According to the Northland FireWire, the explosion happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the 600 block of 17th Avenue West.

Fire crews from Eveleth, Fayal Township, Mountain Iron, and Virginia were dispatched to the area where they found the garage fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a nearby garage and shed.

No other injuries were reported. The condition of the person transported to the hospital for burns is not yet known.

The cause of the explosion and fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

(video courtesy: Facebook/Northland FireWire)