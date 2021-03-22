People Make Spring Travel Plans

DULUTH, Minn. – Some travel agencies are seeing more people booking getaways.

Because many flights were canceled last year, people received an airline voucher to purchase a ticket for this year.

Travel agencies like Divine Destinations in Duluth say that right now, they’re seeing half of their clients book domestic flights, and the other half looking to go international.

“They’re not really hesitant to travel,” said Jen Maki, the owner of Divine Destinations. “They just want to be educated in knowing what it’s going to look like and I think that there’s a misconception that it’s a dangerous time to travel.”

Management at Divine Destinations says that Florida is the number one domestic destinations while Hawaii is a close second. For international trips, the top three locations people are going to are Mexico, Jamacia, and the Dominican Republic.