Superior Public Library Card Holders Can Now Check Out Free Area Museum Passes

Once checked out, the passes are good for six weeks.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In Superior it now pays to have a library card, which will get you free passes to area museums.

The library is restarting an initiative from 2019.

Library card holders in good standing can get up to four passes to Superior’s different museums: Fairlawn Mansion, the SS Meteor Maritime Museum at Barker’s Island, The Bong Veterans Historical Center, and the Old Firehouse and Police Museum on 23rd Avenue East.

Librarians say when they stopped the offer due to COVID demand was high to bring it back.

“I mean they’re fantastic museums and they’re not just for tourists they’re for local people too,” said Adult Program Librarian Leslie Mehle.

“So to be able to get the chance to go there for free, learn Superior’s history, it’s just a great opportunity for our patrons,” she said.

