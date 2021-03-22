UMD Coaches Talk New Spring Exhibition Schedules

We have reaction from the head coaches of the football, volleyball and women's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, UMD announced that the fall sports which had their seasons postponed would be back in action this spring for exhibition games.

The football team will have three scheduled games, including a spring showdown next month where they will host three other teams. And any amount of games will be crucial for the development of several players of the team.

“We have two classes, both our guys that should have red-shirted last year and our incoming guys that haven’t played college football. They haven’t had a chance to step on Malosky Stadium with another colored jersey on the turf. It will be an exciting time for our old guys to be able to knock some rust off, and for our younger guys who finally have an opportunity to compete in a Bulldog uniform,” said UMD head football coach Curt Wiese.

For the volleyball team, their spring season got started this past weekend with a pair of games in St. Paul. It will be a centralized schedule for the Bulldogs, mostly with teams that have the same testing protocols as UMD, as well as trips that minimize travel.

“All of our opponents are day-trip type of competitions, where we’re going to be able to go down, compete and return in all one fell swoop, and not spend any time in a hotel and some of the other things that are typically going to be done,” UMD head volleyball coach Jim Boos said.

The women’s soccer team also got started this weekend and will even have a match this Wednesday at St. Scholastica. With the Bulldogs back in action, it will also be a much-needed return to normalcy for the team, too.

“Just to see their joy and their excitement of being able to just be on the field with their teammates, do the thing they like to do, have come relief from the pattern of school and just not being able to do anything. It’s really noticeable to me their emotional energy that now they seem to have,” said UMD women’s soccer head coach Greg Cane.

The full schedules for all three teams are up on the UMD website.