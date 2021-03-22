UMD’s Carson Shanks Looks Back on 2018 Final Four Run at Loyola Chicago

Shanks was a member of the Loyola Chicago team that shocked everyone in 2018 and made it all the way to the Final Four.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is well underway and so far, it has not disappointed. Millions of brackets have been busted after the first two rounds, thanks to some major upsets. And it’s bringing back fond memories for one local coach.

UMD men’s basketball assistant coach Carson Shanks was a member of the Loyola Chicago team that shocked everyone in 2018 and made it all the way to the Final Four. The former Rambler says the later rounds were definitely exciting. But nothing beats the first weekend of games.

“I’ll never forget the feeling after beating Tennessee to go to the Sweet 16 and just being like what world am I living in right now? If you play at North Carolina, you can say I went to the Final Four and that’s the expectation. But when you say I was with the 2018 Loyola team and Sister Jean, that’s something I’ll be connected to for the rest of the my life,” said Shanks.

Shanks added that being part of a Cinderella team now makes him root harder for those smaller schools who make headlines with their upset wins.

“I think that’s the magic of the tournament. I think that’s why people tune in. If it was just the best teams every year, that would be great competition. But who doesn’t love seeing Oral Roberts take down Florida last night? Who doesn’t love Ohio taking down Virginia the other night? It’s as good as it gets,” Shanks said.

Shanks says he continues to root for his alma mater, who are on another run this year as they have already advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.