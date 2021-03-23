Booze-To-Go Approved by Wisconsin Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Booze-to-go will be easier to purchase in Wisconsin under a pair of bills passed Tuesday by the state Senate.

One would allow bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and glasses of wine to go with tamper-evident seals. The Senate approved the bill on a 28-2 vote with no debate. The Assembly passed it next week. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions, the Tavern League of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition have registered in support. The Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Wisconsin Public Health Association are the only groups registered in opposition.

The other bill would allow people to order to-go drinks from bars, restaurants, and grocery stores online or by phone and pick it up in the establishment’s parking lots. The Senate passed that proposal on a voice vote with no debate and sent it to the Assembly.

Kwik Trip Inc., New Glarus Brewing Company, Walmart Inc., and the Wisconsin Grocers Association have registered in support of the bill. The Wisconsin Public Health Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, and the Wisconsin Beer Distributors Association have all registered against it.

Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Evers supports either bill.