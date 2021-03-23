Brooke Olson Named WBCA All-American For Second Straight Season

Olson was also named a second team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association after picking up third team All-American honors last season.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Brooke Olson was named a WBCA All-American on Tuesday for the second straight season.

Olson led the Bulldogs and the NSIC with just under 22 points per game and led the team with eight rebounds per game. She is the first Bulldog to receive All-American honors in back-to-back seasons since LIndsay Dietz did it in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

