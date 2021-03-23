City of Superior Considering Giving Land to Build Single Family Homes

The City of Superior is considering giving away land to build several single-family homes with the goal of getting more people invested in the city.

Throughout the Twin Ports and the nation, homes for sale are at an all-time low as demand continues to soar in part due to the pandemic. Now the city of Superior is stepping in to get more people to build a new home by offering up free land.

About a dozen vacant lots weren’t selling so the city is planning to eliminate the overhead of the land by basically giving it away. Officials say that having a property on a vacant lot is much better for the city and for the neighborhood.

“Vacant land doesn’t do anything for the city,” said Mayor Jim Paine of Superior. “It costs taxpayers money to maintain those lots and if we give them to an owner, someone will build on it, that person pays taxes.”

The lots themselves are typically between 5 and 6,000 square feet and once people build a home on these lots, officials say it will bring the city to greater heights.

“Building a sense of community,” said Jason Serck, the economic development, planning and port director of the City of Superior. “It’s bringing additional people here, it’s getting people to look at Superior. We’re really trying to make give other opportunities for people, to be able to live, play and work in Superior.”

The program will be going to the city council on April 7th for final approval. It was previously passed by the city’s planning department.

If you have any questions about the properties and the parcels of land, you can call the planning department at (715) 395-7335 or email them at planning@ci.superior.wi.us.