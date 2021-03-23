Colorado Shooting Leaves 10 Dead in Latest Mass Tragedy

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday night that a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police refuse to speculate on a motive and say the investigation has just begun.

Herold identified the slain officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, a member of the Boulder police department since 2010.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

The identities of the other nine victims were not immediately disclosed as police were still notifying their family members.

The attack in Boulder stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.