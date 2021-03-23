Duluth Man Arrested in Lincoln Park Home Invasion, Assault

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man was arrested on Saturday after breaking into a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and assaulting the 92-year-old female resident.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a burglary in the 700 block of North 20th Avenue West around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the residence they learned that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Jordan Scott Olson, had already fled the scene.

The female resident told officers that after coming down the stairs in her home to the main level she found an unknown male standing in the entryway mumbling to himself.

According to reports, she told the man to leave her house but he did not do so and instead went into the kitchen and got a glass of water.

The victim told officers that Olson then came up behind her, wrapped his arm around her, and threw her to the ground. The woman told officers that she bit Olson in the arm when he wrapped his arm around her.

While on the ground the victim told officers that Olson went into the living room to shut the blinds to the sliding glass door at which time she activated her Life Alert for help.

When the dispatcher started speaking through the Life Alert intercom Olson fled the scene.

Responding officers located a pair of shoes, a hat, and a flannel shirt on the porch of the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, officers located a player’s card in the shirt pocket of the flannel which belonged to Jordan Scott Olson along with a small baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Officers then used two K-9’s who were able to track Olson to a wooded area near the victim’s residence.

Olson was arrested without incident.

Olson has been charged with first-degree burglary. A felony warrant was also issued for Olson on March 19 for violating his supervised release for a separate criminal court case.

Additionally, Olson has previous felony convictions in Minnesota for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault, and a gross misdemeanor conviction for fifth-degree assault.