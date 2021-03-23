First Photo to Close Doors After 28 Years in Business

Printing at First Photo will be available through the end of this month, with the business closing in late April.

DULUTH, Minn.- A longtime photo printing and photography store in Duluth is closing its doors after more than 28 years in business.

The owner of First Photo on Central Entrance Road says it wasn’t necessarily just the pandemic.

He says demand for high quality photo orders and prints has dropped over the years as more people took to sharing photos digitally, or ordering prints at pharmacies.

He says he’ll miss interacting and bonding with customers through the snapshots of their lives.

“One of the tough things is that you get to see families grow up,” owner Mike Mennes said. “And you see your customers get married and have kids and their kids grow up and they have kids, y’know?”

“And just know that you’re not gonna have that contact anymore is, to be honest it’s harder than I thought it was gonna be,” he said.

