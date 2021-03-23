Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Claire Vekich Named Finalist for Ms. Hockey Award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Claire Vekich has been named a finalist for the Ms. Hockey award, given to the best female senior hockey player in the state of Minnesota.

Vekich was fantastic in her senior campaign for the Lightning, leading the team in goals, assists and total points. And in the entire state, she was third in goals with 32, eighth in assists with 30 and fourth in total points with 62.

The list will be narrowed to five finalists on Friday with the winner being announced April 6th at a virtual ceremony.