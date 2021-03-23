Lt. Gov. Barnes Discusses Pandemic During Presentation with UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The UWS Link Center, which works to build partnerships between the school and the community, hosted Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes today during a virtual presentation focused on the defining moments of COVID.

We are just a few days away from the anniversary of the Governor’s Safer at Home Order and Barnes says things are getting a lot better in their state, but they are not out of the woods yet.

“So many people think we are out of it,” Barnes said. “People want to relax their behaviors and go back to [the] old way, but we can’t do that just yet, because people are still suffering.”

More than 570,000 cases of COVID have been reported in Wisconsin since the pandemic began with 6,500 deaths.