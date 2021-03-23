Mayou Running for Duluth City Council

A Duluth native and UMD grad has announced they are running for the second district city council seat after Joel Sipress announced he’s not running again.

Mike Mayou is running for the seat that has been filled by Sipress for the last two terms.

Mayou says if elected, he will focus on needs relating toe the pandemic and making Duluth an affordable place to live. He also wants to work on environmental sustainability in the area.

“Whether it’s the natural environment, the community, the people, it’s a great community to grow up in and I really feel passionately about working to make sure everyone can thrive here,” said Mike Mayou, a candidate for city council.

Mayou now works at UMD in admissions along with Duluth Public Schools in the technology department.