More People Can Get the Vaccine in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN – Across the state of Wisconsin, more people are now eligible for the vaccine.

Previously eligible groups included law enforcement, health care workers, along with those 65 and older. Now Douglas County health officials say they are going through more groups including people with disabilities along with those 16 and older who have underlying health conditions including diabetes, obesity, having a heart condition or cancer.

“We are making appointments for people in all of these different categories,” said Kathy Ronchi, the health officer for Douglas County. “Really trying to still focus on the 65 and older as the most vulnerable and working our way through, also recognizing people with underlying conditions are certainly at very high risk.”

Case rates continue to decline in Douglas County overall after peaking in November with 400 cases a week. Last week they only had 25 cases.