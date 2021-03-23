Prep Boys Basketball: MLWR Upsets Duluth Marshall, Duluth East Takes Down Forest Lake

The Rebels and Greyhounds advance to their respective section championship games.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AA boys basketball semi-finals, Moose Lake-Willow River avenge their loss early in the season to get the upset win over Duluth Marshall 87-73 Tuesday night.

The Rebels advance to the section title game Thursday night to face Pequot Lakes, who defeated Esko in the other semi-final game.

And in Section 7AAAA, Duluth East used a strong second half to knock off Forest Lake 67-57, behind 31 points from Mattie Thompson. The Greyhounds will host Coon Rapids in the section championship game on Thursday night.