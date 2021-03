Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld Advance to Section 7A Championship Game

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the Section 7A boys hockey semi-finals, Hermantown blanked Virginia/MIB 8-0 and Duluth Denfeld defeated Hibbing/Chisholm 6-1.

For the second straight season, the Hawks will face the Hunters in the section championship game, which will take place Thursday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.