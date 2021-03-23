St. Scholastica’s MacMillan Named NCHA Coach of the Year, LaRoche Takes Home ROTY Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final season in the NCHA, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team took home two of the league’s major awards.

Jackie MacMillan was named Coach of the Year for the second time in the past three seasons after helping the Saints to their first NCHA regular season title.

Lisa LaRoche took home Rookie of the Year honors while playing a big role on the team’s defense that finished second overall.

LaRoche was also named to the All-Conference team along with teammates Rachel Anderson, Taylor Thompson and Lori Huseby. LaRoche and Allie Bussey were selected to the All-Freshman team.