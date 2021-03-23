‘Tacos Tacos Tacos’ Brings Mexican Flavor to Downtown Duluth

The owner says opening up during the pandemic came with challenges, like securing equipment, importing ingredients, and hiring.

DULUTH, Minn.- A slice of authentic Mexican cuisine opened up downtown in the old Coney Island space on East Superior Street.

The joint is called Tacos Tacos Tacos. They serve a variety of authentic Mexican taqueria favorites most notably Al Pastor style: pork rotating on a spit cooked over a low flame.

The owner says opening up during the pandemic came with challenges, like securing equipment, importing ingredients, and hiring.

But he says he’s excited to finally bring those unique Mexican flavors to the twin ports.

“As it cooks, the flavors just drip down from that heat coming off the flame,” owner Robert Giuliani said. “So it’s a great experience and that’s really one of the big things I wanted to bring back up is that flavor profile that you just never get from American Pastor.”

Right now Tacos Tacos Tacos is just taking walk-in orders, but they’ll be connecting with Food Dudes delivery service soon.