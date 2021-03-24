$2.9 Million Proposal Would Better Prepare Minnesota Communities for Effects of Climate Change

The Proposal of $2.9 Million Would Provide Grants to Roughly 15 Communities in Central, Northeastern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Climate change is expensive, and now with a new proposal from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), funding for preventative planning and infrastructure repairs could become a reality.

The proposal is for $2.9 million in grant money to be spent over the next two years.

According to the MPCA, funding would help communities, such as Duluth, prepare for extreme rain events and other impacts of climate change.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says over the past ten years, the city has dealt with catastrophic damage from five major weather events including the massive flood of 2012.

Grants would also help better prepare Minnesota’s water infrastructure for future overflow events.

“Our goal is to help develop shovel-ready projects by arming them with the plans and the engineering prework that’s needed to secure additional future funding,” said Laura Bishop, Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“When we have an infrastructure issue here in the city, the ripple effect is significant. It’s not just inconvenient, it throws the entire regional economy out of whack,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Mayor Larson was referring to the 86,000 residents, 6.7 million annual tourists, and 35,000 daily commuters who are impacted when the weather creates costly damage in the City of Duluth.

The proposal will now go to the legislature for a vote of approval.

The hope is to assist at least 15 communities that frequently deal with damage brought on by climate change.