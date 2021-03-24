College of St. Scholastica Planning To Return To In-Person Learning This Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica announced on Wednesday that it is planning for a more “normal semester” for fall 2021.

The college says it is making plans to return to full in-person learning and has appointed a Planning Task Force to develop plans for a safe return to the campus.

The Task Force, comprised of faculty and staff, is working to develop recommendations for how to best deliver on-campus courses in a face-to-face format as well as how to safely return faculty and staff to the workplace.

“Our students are anxious and excited about being back in the community with one another. If there’s one thing we have discovered, it’s the power of the human experience where one can build friendships and participate fully in curricular and co-curricular activities,” said Steve Lyons, Vice President of Student Affairs.

“We also want to maximize the innovative best practices we have gleaned from having to shift to alternative delivery methods and incorporate those into our plan,” shared Dr. Ryan Sandefer, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “We have learned a lot about innovative teaching and learning.”

Additionally, the Planning Task Force is also focusing on recommendations for safely resuming events, study abroad, expanding the return to play for athletic teams.

Officials say they will continue to closely monitor guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control but feel confident that the college will be able to return to a more traditional fall semester.

“The ground is always shifting and we cannot predict the trajectory of the pandemic,” said Dr. Barbara McDonald, St. Scholastica’s president.

“We are developing plans for several scenarios; however, it is the goal to return normally to our sites as soon as possible.”

For more information on the College of St. Scholastica safe return plans, click here.